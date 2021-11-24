Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of Buy.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

