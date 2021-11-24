JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target to GBX 2,675

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,818 ($36.82) on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,976 ($38.88). The company has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,717.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,672.54.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

