Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.