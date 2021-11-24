Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $106,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Freestate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 67,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,851,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 77,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.