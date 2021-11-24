John T. Kurtzweil Sells 3,497 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACLS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

