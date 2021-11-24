John Briggs Sells 5,001 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 696,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 90,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 114.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 262,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

