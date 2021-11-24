Joe A. Oblas Buys 10,000 Shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Joe A. Oblas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 773,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,896. Stryve Foods Inc has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

SNAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

