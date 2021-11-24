Joe A. Oblas Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Joe A. Oblas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 773,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.17. Stryve Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth $136,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Stryve Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

