Jigstack (STAK) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Jigstack has a total market cap of $23.52 million and $501,519.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jigstack alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,042,241,424 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.