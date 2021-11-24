JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 206,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,960 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

