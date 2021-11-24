Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report released on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CALT opened at $19.39 on Monday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.