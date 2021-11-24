Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Tattooed Chef in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $17.49 on Monday. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 82,306 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

