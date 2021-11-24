Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report released on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANET. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

NYSE:ANET opened at $126.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,603 shares of company stock valued at $203,491,581 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.