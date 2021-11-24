Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Woodward, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Woodward in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

