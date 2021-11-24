Jefferies Financial Group Comments on J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $140.27 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

