Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.