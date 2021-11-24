JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on JCDXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

