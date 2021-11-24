Jason Rickard Sells 17,193 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 222.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 425,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 293,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 403.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 602,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 338,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

