James McDonald Buys 27,600 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider James McDonald acquired 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($45,074.47).

Shares of TRD opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of £19.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Triad Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

