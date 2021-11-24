Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $161.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

J stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $148.86. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

