Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,802. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $148.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

