Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 338 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

