Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

