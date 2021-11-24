Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.81 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $662.30. 6,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,666. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.52 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

