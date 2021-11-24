Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,232. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

