Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 26,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 71,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 263,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.84. 142,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,458,862. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $227.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

