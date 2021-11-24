Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 510 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.10. 14,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,417. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.