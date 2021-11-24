Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 290 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.28. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,182. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $195.39 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

