Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,060. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

