Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,060. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

