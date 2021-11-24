IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Down 4.4%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 1,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

