Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

ISR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 752,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,279. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. Equities analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 204.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 107.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 300.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

