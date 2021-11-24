iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

