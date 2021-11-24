iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $286.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

