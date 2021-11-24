iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $527.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.21. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $348.78 and a 52-week high of $548.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.