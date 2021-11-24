iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.