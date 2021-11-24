iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $231.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.32 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

