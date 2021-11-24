iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Veracity Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,396 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $229.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $180.32 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.