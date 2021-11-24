iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,226. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

