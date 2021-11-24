iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,638 put options on the company. This is an increase of 553% compared to the typical daily volume of 710 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,421,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

