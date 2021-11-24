iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Decreased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 76.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,869.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 132,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,620. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.