iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,177 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,620. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

