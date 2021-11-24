iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. 6,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

