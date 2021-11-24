iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.