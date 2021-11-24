iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

