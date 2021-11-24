Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $609,617.52 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IRWD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 1,277,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 527,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

