Investors Buy Large Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 83,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,584 call options.

XPeng stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 8.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

