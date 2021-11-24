Investors Buy Large Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 83,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,584 call options.
XPeng stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 8.12.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
