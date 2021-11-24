Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.97

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.97 and last traded at $222.94, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.86.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.