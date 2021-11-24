Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $346,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $302.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $247.58 and a 12-month high of $321.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.00.

