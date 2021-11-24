Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $397.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $289.63 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

